Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.22. 542,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.