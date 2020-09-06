Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.22. 542,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

