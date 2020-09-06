Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $3.82 million and $84,885.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00124292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00222712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01598434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00169892 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,782 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

