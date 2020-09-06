Wilshire Associates Inc Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wilshire Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Wilshire Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilshire Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,524. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44.

