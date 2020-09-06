Wings (WINGS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,348.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 16% against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $30,348.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.73 or 0.05278405 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.