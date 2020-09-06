Wrapped NXM Price Reaches $56.74 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00223288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01596340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00169731 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

