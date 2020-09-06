Xaya (CHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $152,983.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $3.75 million and $152,983.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,065,519 coins and its circulating supply is 43,923,392 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.