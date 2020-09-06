XIO Market Cap Tops $5.18 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, XIO has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. XIO has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $222,201.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000410 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001411 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009576 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,777 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

