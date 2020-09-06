Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Adient posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.39. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

