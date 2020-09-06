Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Mattel reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Mattel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 677,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.81. 1,661,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,478. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

