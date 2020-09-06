Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $317.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.40 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $224.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 4,494,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,645. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

