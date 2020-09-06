Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.94. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,069. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. 2,304,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,367. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

