Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.72. ResMed posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $1,152,074.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,109 shares of company stock worth $4,791,735 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

