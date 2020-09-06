Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.69). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 119,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $281,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 710,542 shares of company stock worth $1,303,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 2,783,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,160. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

