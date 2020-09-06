Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $3,541,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock worth $44,190,216. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,514 shares during the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $145,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. 82,267,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,820,364. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.28.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

