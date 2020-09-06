Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after buying an additional 287,042 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,598,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after buying an additional 269,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after buying an additional 266,549 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after buying an additional 232,725 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 125,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,258. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

