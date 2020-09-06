Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.36 Million

Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post sales of $171.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $443.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.70 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

