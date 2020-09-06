Zacks: Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,450. The stock has a market cap of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.00. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

