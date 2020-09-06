Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $9.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the highest is $9.76 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $12.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $41.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.78 billion to $41.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.28 billion to $46.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $14,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,376. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $151.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

