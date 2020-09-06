Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. CME Group posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Shares of CME traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,693. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,630. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 670,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 232,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

