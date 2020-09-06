Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 20,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.51. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

