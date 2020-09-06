Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $946.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,691.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 867,176 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,332,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,068. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

