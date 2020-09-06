Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 241,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.24. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

