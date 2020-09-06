Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. 248,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,039. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $654.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

