Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.