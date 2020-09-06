Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce sales of $11.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $44.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $44.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.20 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $47.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of FFNW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 20,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,610. The company has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

