Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.63 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post sales of $315.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.70 million and the lowest is $308.10 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $306.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 563,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,830. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $501,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.