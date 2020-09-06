Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.63 Million

Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post sales of $315.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.70 million and the lowest is $308.10 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $306.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 563,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,830. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $501,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

