Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.74. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYBT. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 76,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $8,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

