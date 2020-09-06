Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $92.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

ZLAB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 311,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $3,248,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 356.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 136.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,742.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 579,845.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 63,783 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

