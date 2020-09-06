Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Lifted by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 323.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 5.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Zoom Video Communications worth $639,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $11.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.89. 13,147,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,559,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.16, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total value of $643,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

