Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,746,267 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZSAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,468. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

