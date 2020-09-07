-$0.23 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,291,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 813,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSII traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 233,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

