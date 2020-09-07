$1.02 EPS Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.14. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

DY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. 587,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 167.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

