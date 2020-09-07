$1.27 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.31. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 1,438,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,569. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 148.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.