$105.40 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $105.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.30 million and the lowest is $104.50 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $117.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $402.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $408.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $428.43 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $449.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Holdsworth, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,646.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,001. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

