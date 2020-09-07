$176.92 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will announce sales of $176.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the highest is $213.79 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $193.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $734.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $866.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $693.69 million, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $797.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 432,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,310. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

