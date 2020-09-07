$184.24 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will report $184.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.61 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $279.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $847.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $987.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $933.63 million, with estimates ranging from $843.63 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.51. 1,766,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.