$2.47 Million in Sales Expected for MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) to announce $2.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MRI Interventions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 million to $2.50 million. MRI Interventions reported sales of $2.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRI Interventions will report full-year sales of $11.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $11.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.18 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $16.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MRI Interventions.

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLPT shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of CLPT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. 37,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,699. MRI Interventions has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRI Interventions (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.