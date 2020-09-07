$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $36.20. 11,453,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,727,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

