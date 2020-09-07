$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.80 million to $21.50 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $18.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $81.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $81.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

LUNA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,824. The company has a market cap of $189.11 million, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.00. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 434,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.4% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 315,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 303,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.