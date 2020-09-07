$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.14 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,696,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,437. Amcor has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

