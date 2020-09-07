$32.64 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $32.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.74 million and the lowest is $32.46 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $25.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $132.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $135.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.60 million, with estimates ranging from $124.33 million to $133.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million.

Several analysts have commented on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 100,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.