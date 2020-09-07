$326.40 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce $326.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.48 million and the highest is $333.40 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $316.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 323,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

