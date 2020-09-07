$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.20 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $16.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.25 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 7,816,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,138,828. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

