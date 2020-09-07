$45.81 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post sales of $45.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.32 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $50.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $159.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.87 million to $163.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.78 million, with estimates ranging from $188.55 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,441. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.