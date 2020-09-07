$451.13 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $451.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $472.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $574.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders have sold 23,756 shares of company stock worth $595,147 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,547 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 809,291 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after buying an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $25.72. 309,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

