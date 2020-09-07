$482.53 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $482.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.25 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $483.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. The company had a trading volume of 473,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,090. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $123.94.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,767. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

