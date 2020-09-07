$5.37 Million in Sales Expected for Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce $5.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Audioeye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the lowest is $5.33 million. Audioeye reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full-year sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 million to $20.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Audioeye.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Audioeye by 76.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEYE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 248,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.90. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audioeye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.