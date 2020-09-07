$600.00 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post $600.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $628.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 983,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

