$718.62 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report sales of $718.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.83 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Stantec posted sales of $716.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stantec by 56.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 99,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,285. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.