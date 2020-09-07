Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, LBank and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $546,610.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,272.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.83 or 0.03434759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.96 or 0.02219226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00470732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00778807 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00050398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00567588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

